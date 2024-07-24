Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89), Briefing.com reports. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.480-4.030 EPS.

Polaris Price Performance

NYSE:PII traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.86. The company had a trading volume of 153,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.02. Polaris has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PII

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.