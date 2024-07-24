Polaris (NYSE:PII) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89), Briefing.com reports. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.480-4.030 EPS.

NYSE:PII traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.86. 153,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PII. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

