Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 279.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.98.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSNY

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $0.79 on Monday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 77.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.