PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.11. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 486,700 shares changing hands.
PolyMet Mining Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $408.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52.
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PolyMet Mining
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.