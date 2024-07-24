Portland Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 59.2% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

GOOGL opened at $181.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.88.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

