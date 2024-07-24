Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.57

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.57 and traded as high as C$39.22. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$39.14, with a volume of 1,320,425 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.00.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 90.10, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88. The firm has a market cap of C$23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.57.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5839161 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.88%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

Featured Articles

