Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,436,000 after buying an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,236,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,501,000 after acquiring an additional 390,373 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 793,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 647,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,174,000 after buying an additional 59,290 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $733,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,266.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $2,481,667. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $97.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.07, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

