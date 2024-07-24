Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) CFO Craig S. Mckasson Sells 30,000 Shares

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,762,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Premier stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $28.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Premier by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Premier by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 50.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Premier by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

