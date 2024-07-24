PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Clint Hurt Sells 2,217 Shares

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) Director Clint Hurt sold 2,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $267,303.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,307,341.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

On Friday, July 19th, Clint Hurt sold 29 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Clint Hurt sold 874 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $87,400.00.

PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PNRG stock opened at $117.08 on Wednesday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $120.93. The stock has a market cap of $208.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $42.99 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNRG. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

(Get Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.