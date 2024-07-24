Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PBAM traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.00. 5,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312. Private Bancorp of America has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.