Private Management Group Inc. Sells 7,388 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $181.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.36 and a 200-day moving average of $160.01. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

