ProPetro (PUMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect ProPetro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $899.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

In other news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $395,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $71,635.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,245.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $395,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

