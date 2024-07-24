ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 951,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after buying an additional 145,966 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,945,000 after purchasing an additional 937,235 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $1,684,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,703,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,439,000 after purchasing an additional 100,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.36%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

