ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 44,349 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 110,036 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,583,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,511 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 55,124 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $41,182.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,873.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $41,182.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,873.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $47,120.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,396 shares of company stock worth $761,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Trading Up 4.7 %

TWST stock opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $59.54.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWST has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

