ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.07 and its 200 day moving average is $76.12. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $89.87.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.55 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.84%.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,008,776.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Kristina M. Johnson acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.92 per share, with a total value of $32,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 11,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,008,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,459 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,108. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

