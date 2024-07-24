ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $233.52 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $237.35. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.68 and a 200-day moving average of $199.68.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,348 shares of company stock worth $12,320,113 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

Clean Harbors Profile



Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

