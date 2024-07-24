ProShare Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,631,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after acquiring an additional 777,863 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,410,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,239,500.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,562,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,394,478.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,118,874 shares of company stock valued at $37,880,875. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.