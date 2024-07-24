ProShare Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in CONMED by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CONMED by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $4,282,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in CONMED by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $133.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.76.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.06 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CONMED news, COO Pat Beyer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $738,118.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $287,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pat Beyer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,118.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,442 shares of company stock valued at $446,733. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

