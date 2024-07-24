ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,921 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

