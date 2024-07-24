ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 284 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,446,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in LPL Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,744,000 after purchasing an additional 181,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LPL Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,497,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in LPL Financial by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 828,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 613,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. Barclays decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $319.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.20.

LPL Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $220.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.18 and a 1-year high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.