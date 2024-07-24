Pulmonx (LUNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Pulmonx has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pulmonx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Pulmonx Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Pulmonx
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $38,160.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 209,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $29,950.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,384.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $38,160.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 209,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,140 shares of company stock valued at $85,717 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pulmonx
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.