Pulmonx (LUNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Pulmonx has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pulmonx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pulmonx Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $38,160.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 209,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $29,950.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,384.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $38,160.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 209,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,140 shares of company stock valued at $85,717 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

