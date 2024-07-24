PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $138.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.07.

Shares of PHM opened at $125.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $129.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.14.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. CX Institutional bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

