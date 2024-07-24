PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of PVH worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in PVH by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in PVH by 93.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.73. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.81.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

