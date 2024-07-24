Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issued By KeyCorp

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6,964.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,762 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,459 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,212 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $74,478,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,076,000 after purchasing an additional 399,646 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

