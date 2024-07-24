Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Decreased by Analyst

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celsius in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.51.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.48. Celsius has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Celsius by 397.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 149,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,117 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,035,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,891,257.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,035,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,891,257.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,750,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,172,226.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,772,617 shares of company stock worth $107,637,044. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

