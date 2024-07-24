Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.800-9.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.80-9.00 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.4 %

DGX traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.42. 127,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,403. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.32. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.31.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

