QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Major Shareholder Sells $2,239,500.32 in Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $2,239,500.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,562,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,394,478.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $2,424,063.97.

On Monday, July 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $2,954,027.90.

On Friday, July 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 57,253 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,852,134.55.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10.

On Monday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,822,579.47.

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $1,580,519.85.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $2,612,553.10.

On Friday, June 28th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $1,650,417.85.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,482 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $2,704,387.58.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $89.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 907.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

