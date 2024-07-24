Radian Group (RDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Radian Group to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.74% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Radian Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Radian Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $187,461.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517 over the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

