Raymond James Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $461.44 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on B2Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE BTG opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -99.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $42,000. HTLF Bank grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 25.9% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 146,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 33,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

