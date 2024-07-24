RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

RBB stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. 125,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,684. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.97.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $27.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Kao bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $119,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 548,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,567.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RBB Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

