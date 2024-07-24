Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $60.71, but opened at $57.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Red Rock Resorts shares last traded at $57.38, with a volume of 47,886 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RRR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $40,312,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,847,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,245,497.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.04.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 98.44%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 34.72%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

