Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) PT Raised to $50.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RDDT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Reddit from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Reddit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reddit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 63.07.

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at 67.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 62.96. Reddit has a 52-week low of 37.35 and a 52-week high of 78.08.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The business had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reddit news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,981,185.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately 37,195,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 42,299 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 2,493,103.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately 40,618,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Reddit during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Reddit in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth $79,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

