Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RDW. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Redwire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RDW

Redwire Stock Performance

RDW stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Redwire has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $87.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $745,282.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,923,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,077,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,732 shares of company stock worth $1,836,940. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Redwire by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwire by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redwire

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.