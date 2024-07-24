Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $1,200.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,229.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,074.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $1,054.76. 67,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,323. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,028.34 and its 200 day moving average is $974.34. The company has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $721.51 and a 1-year high of $1,106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

