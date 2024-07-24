Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) Senior Officer Richard Wait Sells 23,800 Shares

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Wait sold 23,800 shares of Reitmans stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total transaction of C$54,740.00.
Reitmans Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27. Reitmans Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$3.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09.
Reitmans Company Profile
