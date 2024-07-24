Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) Senior Officer Richard Wait Sells 23,800 Shares

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Wait sold 23,800 shares of Reitmans stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.30, for a total transaction of C$54,740.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27. Reitmans Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$3.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09.

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

