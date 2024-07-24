Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.44

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.44 and traded as high as $16.75. Rent the Runway shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 13,320 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RENT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($6.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rent the Runway

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $56,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock worth $74,749. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 411,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

