Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for American Electric Power in a research report issued on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.77.

American Electric Power stock opened at $93.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $94.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

