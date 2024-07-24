Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avista Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Avista in a research note issued on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVA. StockNews.com upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Avista Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AVA opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95. Avista has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.34 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.84%.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In related news, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $61,261.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,897.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $61,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,387.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Alden Cox sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $61,261.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,916 shares of company stock worth $215,268. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,429,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,229,000 after purchasing an additional 159,668 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,094,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $1,383,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

