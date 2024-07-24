Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Edison’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ED. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.04.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

