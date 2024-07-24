Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RGP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of RGP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 197,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,142. The firm has a market cap of $391.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roger D. Carlile purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $281,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 883.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

