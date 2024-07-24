Reviewing Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) and Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD)

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) and Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cochlear and Ainos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cochlear N/A N/A N/A Ainos -515.80% -44.32% -40.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cochlear and Ainos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cochlear 0 0 0 0 N/A Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Cochlear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Ainos shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Ainos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cochlear and Ainos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cochlear N/A N/A N/A $1.64 139.26 Ainos $93,677.00 49.63 -$14.01 million ($2.55) -0.28

Cochlear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ainos. Ainos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cochlear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cochlear beats Ainos on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. It also provides women's health, pneumonia, Ainos Pen, AI Nose, and other products. Ainos, Inc. was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

