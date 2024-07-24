RIA Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,208 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RIA Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 363,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,219,000 after buying an additional 29,442 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $6,624,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $186.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.50 and a 200 day moving average of $178.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.82.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

