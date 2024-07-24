Richard M. Schulze Sells 691,328 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE BBY opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $27,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

