Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RIVN. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.79.
Rivian Automotive Price Performance
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 414,287 shares of company stock worth $6,293,588. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $761,459,000 after buying an additional 1,226,357 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $277,046,000 after buying an additional 22,194,018 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after buying an additional 5,937,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $129,427,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
