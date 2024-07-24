RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 468.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RLI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point lifted their price target on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

