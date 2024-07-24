RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLJ. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Stories

