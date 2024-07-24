Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MNDY. Citigroup lowered shares of monday.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Get monday.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MNDY

monday.com Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MNDY traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,245. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.01. monday.com has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $251.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.36, a PEG ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 741.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.