Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 566.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Roblox by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,112,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 463,889 shares of company stock worth $17,050,105. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Up 0.2 %

RBLX opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.