Roth Ch Acquisition V (NASDAQ:ROCL) Shares Down 1.1%

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 9,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 12,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

Get Roth Ch Acquisition V alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roth Ch Acquisition V

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter valued at $4,353,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.