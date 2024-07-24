Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $520,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

